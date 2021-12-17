UrduPoint.com

Secy Housing Reviews COVID Vaccination RED Drive

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Secy Housing reviews COVID vaccination RED drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Friday paid a visit to general hospital Bohar Gate here and reviewed 'Reach Every Door' (RED) drive for COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking on this occasion, the secretary said that the RED campaign was underway successfully and added that provision of anti-corona vaccination facility to citizens at their door steps was one of the top priorities.

He said the housing department would continue working with district administration. He expressed satisfaction over the medical treatment facilities in the hospital and directed the administration to ensure the possible health facilities for all citizens.

Javed Akhtar said the provision of clean drinking water and to resolve sewerage issues were included in government's priorities.

