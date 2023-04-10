Secy Housing S. Punjab expresses annoyance over poor arrangements at flour centre

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Qaisar Saleem expressed annoyance over poor arrangements at the free flour centre and directed officials concerned to bring improvement as early as possible.

During the inspection on Monday, He said that every possible facility should be given to the visitors, adding, the process of free flour provision should be made easier so that people should not have to wait for hours.

Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, he added.