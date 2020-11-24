ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Pir Syed Sufaid Shah.

In a condolence message, she said the deceased rendered invaluable services in the field of journalism adding the vacuum created by his departure would not be filled easily.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.