UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secy Info Condoles Veteran Journalist's Demise

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Secy info condoles veteran journalist's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Pir Syed Sufaid Shah.

In a condolence message, she said the deceased rendered invaluable services in the field of journalism adding the vacuum created by his departure would not be filled easily.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family Sad

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

9 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

24 minutes ago

Wales 'blow' as injured Moriarty leaves Nations Cu ..

26 minutes ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win: governo ..

28 minutes ago

New York City's first and only Black mayor dies at ..

28 minutes ago

Ali urges opposition to avoid public gatherings am ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.