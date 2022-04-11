UrduPoint.com

Secy Info For Capacity Building Of Maximum Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Secy Info for capacity building of maximum officials

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Monday underlined the need for augmenting the numbers of training courses for officers and officials of the ministry and its attached departments to enhance overall performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Monday underlined the need for augmenting the numbers of training courses for officers and officials of the ministry and its attached departments to enhance overall performance.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of 3rd ex-cadre training course, she proposed to make the capacity building courses mandatory for all the officials of ministry and its attached departments.

The secretary said only those officials should be considered for promotion who got training under such courses.

She appreciated the Information Service academy (ISA) for conducting capacity building courses to improve the performance of officials.

On the occasion, as many as 16 officials from attached departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were given certificates on completing the refresher course.

The refresher course was a three-month capacity building programme, which included workshops, hands-on trainings, lectures on different issues, discussions and debriefings, and visits to the media houses and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) in the Federal Capital.

The indoor graduation ceremony was also attended by the higher officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Director Training ISA Ghazala Ambreen shared the details of training courses conducted from January 17 to April 11.

Director General ISA Saeed Javed extended gratitude to the Secretary Information for providing support to the institution for conducting capacity building trainings of the officials and officers of the ministry and its attached departments.

Related Topics

January April Media All From

Recent Stories

US Imposes Corruption-Related Sanctions on 7 Indiv ..

US Imposes Corruption-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 1 Entity in Balkans - ..

20 seconds ago
 German Minister Dodges Question About Battle Tank ..

German Minister Dodges Question About Battle Tank Deliveries to Ukraine

21 seconds ago
 PTI pleads Supreme Court to form full court on pre ..

PTI pleads Supreme Court to form full court on presidential reference

23 seconds ago
 24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

2 minutes ago
 AC Sukkur fine imposes on profiteers

AC Sukkur fine imposes on profiteers

2 minutes ago
 Austrian Chancellor Says Talks With Putin Were Ope ..

Austrian Chancellor Says Talks With Putin Were Open But Tough

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.