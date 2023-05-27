Secy info, PIO felicitate newly elected office-bearers of CPNE

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan and Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mobashir Hasan congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan and Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mobashir Hasan congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

Both the senior government officers expressed good wishes for newly elected office-bearers of CPNE including President Irshad Arif, Senior Vice President Anwar Sajdi, Secretary General Ejazul Haque and others.

The secretary of information said the ministry of information and broadcasting had always given foremost priority to media freedom in the country.

The journalistic values and media institutions in Pakistan had significantly improved and became more responsible compared to the past, he added.

He said the role of media gained more importance during the current era of information technology.

The PIO extended heartfelt felicitation to the newly elected office-bearers of CPNE which was an organized body.

He hoped that the newly elected body would play its due role in solving the problems of journalists and maintaining standards of journalism.