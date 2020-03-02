UrduPoint.com
Secy Info Sindh Holds Introductory Meeting With SID's Officials

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Sindh Secretary Information Mohammad Aslam Ghauri on Monday held introductory meeting with the Directors of Sindh Information Department (SID) in his office here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Secretary Information Mohammad Aslam Ghauri on Monday held introductory meeting with the Directors of Sindh Information Department (SID) in his office here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he expects from the officers of the Information Department to work with honesty and responsibility, said a spokesman of the SID.

He said that he would focus towards the capacity building of the officials concerned of SID to further improve their performance.

