UrduPoint.com

Secy Information For Inculcating Modern Media Skills In Ministry Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Secy Information for inculcating modern media skills in ministry officials

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid Tuesday said officers from all the attached departments and sub-offices of the ministry would be encouraged to undertake the capacity building courses in greater number in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid Tuesday said officers from all the attached departments and sub-offices of the ministry would be encouraged to undertake the capacity building courses in greater number in future.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of training programmes here at the Information Service Academy, she said such trainings were crucial to keep the officials abreast of the latest trends in media development, use of IT (information technology), and campaign development using different media platforms, especially the social media.

Twenty-five officers of different batches, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its allied entities, received certificates upon successfully completing the week-long capacity building courses held over the past one month at the ISA.

Officers nominated by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporatrion, Pakistan Television, Audit Bureau of Circulation, Associated Press of Pakistan and Press Information Department attended the training sessions.

The capacity building courses were held in tandem with the 5th Domain Specific Training Course for 34th MCMC. Irfan Ashraf Qazi was awarded the special shield and certificate on completing the month-long Domain Specific Course.

As regards the training programmes, the secretary information said special courses had been designed and conducted by the Information Service academy (ISA) for capacity building of the officers of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and its allied entities.

The courses were part of the Capacity Building Programme under the PSDP FY 2022-23, she added.

The secretary also called upon the trainee officers of the 49th CTP, currently receiving specialized training at the ISA, to have focus on digital and social media usage, besides developing PR (public relations) and communication skills, the most important facets in the sphere of media projection.

She also announced that from the 39th STP onwards, the trainee officers would have attachment to different departments of the Ministry of I&B for longer duration compared to the past. This, she said, would help them get better understanding of the working of their departments.

Secretary Shahera Shahid also gave away certificates to the successful participants.

Earlier, ISA Director General Saeed Javed and the director training gave an overview of the training courses conducted by the ISA as well as the just concluded country study tour undertaken by the trainee officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Social Media Media All From PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates China's Nationa ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Blues defeat Lahore in women basketball ..

Islamabad Blues defeat Lahore in women basketball championship opener

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear Faisal Vawda's appeal agains ..

Supreme Court to hear Faisal Vawda's appeal against disqualification on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies on road

Motorcyclist dies on road

2 minutes ago
 New Khan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets un ..

New Khan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

2 minutes ago
 Cotton godown gutted

Cotton godown gutted

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.