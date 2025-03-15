Secy Information, PIO Extend Felicitation To APNS Newly Elected Office Bearers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan have congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Executive Committee.
They extended felicitation to President Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Naz Afreen Sehgal, Secretary General Athar Qazi , Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal and Finance Secretary Naveed Kashif on their election, said a news statement which quoted both the officials.
The secretary information acknowledge the role played by the APNS in the development of the media industry, assuring all possible cooperation to them in this regard.
On the other hand, the PIO expressed the hope that the newly elected body would for the betterment of the journalist community.
He said the ministry of Information would continue to play an effective role in addressing the challenges faced by the media industry.
