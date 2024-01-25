Secy Irrigation for timely completing desilting of canals

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid directed the authorities to timely complete ongoing desilting of canals besides starting a comprehensive campaign against water pilferers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid directed the authorities to timely complete ongoing desilting of canals besides starting a comprehensive campaign against water pilferers.

According to official sources here on Thursday the secretary visited Sargodha canal zone.

Sargodha Chief Engineer Sadaqat Latif and Operations Additional Secretary Kashif Shameem briefed the secretary about ongoing desilting of canals in the province.