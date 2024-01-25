Secy Irrigation For Timely Completing Desilting Of Canals
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid directed the authorities to timely complete ongoing desilting of canals besides starting a comprehensive campaign against water pilferers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid directed the authorities to timely complete ongoing desilting of canals besides starting a comprehensive campaign against water pilferers.
According to official sources here on Thursday the secretary visited Sargodha canal zone.
Sargodha Chief Engineer Sadaqat Latif and Operations Additional Secretary Kashif Shameem briefed the secretary about ongoing desilting of canals in the province.
Recent Stories
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
Three suspects arrested by Attock police
German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS
AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Program13 seconds ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights16 seconds ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and Vote on February 0818 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)7 minutes ago
-
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension7 minutes ago
-
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 202412 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas4 minutes ago
-
Three suspects arrested by Attock police4 minutes ago
-
German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS4 minutes ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and vote on February 84 minutes ago
-
ECP urges public to avoid responding fake calls, WhatsApp4 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest 2 suspects involved in Hawala Hundi4 minutes ago