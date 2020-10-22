Secy Labour chairs meeting to review I.T initiatives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Labour Ahmad Javed Qazi on Thursday chaired a meeting here in the Labour department to review the I.T based initiatives.

Director General Labour Welfare Faisal Nisar, Additional Director Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Saima Sheikh, Director Reforms Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Dr. Fatima attended the meeting.

Additional Director PITB Saima Sheikh briefed the secretary about the features and working of the mobile application.

The secretary asked the officers to expedite the process of converting the whole department on automation with minimal human intervention.

He said that shops, small businesses and establishments would be registered through the mobile application and an online registration certificate bearing QR code would be issued to the shopkeepers.

Labour officer could verify the certificate issued by the Labour department through QR code scanner, he said and added, "We are trying to provide facilitation in the lives of citizens by the help of Information Technology.

" The department had initiated many I.T based projects for the betterment of the labour and business community, he said and added that PESSI was collecting about 75 percent of social security contributions through online banking from the employers.

The Secretary Labour said, "We are moving towards digital Punjab with the help of PITB." New I.T Initiatives were enhancing the working capacity of officers and ensuring the transparency in administrative matters.

The Secretary commended the efforts of the Labour department for recovering 200 acre land in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura from illegal occupants. He said that 123 flats, situated in Labour Colony Defence Road Lahore, had also been recovered and handed over to original allottees.