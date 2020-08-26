Secy L&DD visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

The Punjab Secretary for Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):The Punjab Secretary for Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Tuesday.

According to UVAS spokesperson, during visit he visited various department of City Campus including Pasha Academic Block, Veterinary Academy, Bio-safety Level-3 Laboratory, outdoor Hospital, different section of Pet Center and Sports Complex.

He also reviewed available laboratories facilities for disease diagnostic/research and clinical services for the treatment of large and small animals.

While visiting UVAS City Campus, Secretary Livestock planted a sapling outside the Rest House for the promotion of greenery.

He inaugurated a primate facility of Animal House where Institute of Microbiology Director Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub spoke about proactively providing technical as well as operational support to the Punjab government by providing testing facilities for COVID-19 at the institute's BSL-3 laboratory and by providing technical assistance in designing disease control programme.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Nasim Ahmad briefed the Secretary Livestock on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, national & international collaborations, industry linkages, ongoing projects, virtual trainings of officers, online tele-medicine services, online teaching & exams during COVID-19 etc.

UVAS achieves major breakthrough, confirms first pregnancy in Sahiwal cow through IVF, he added.

He said UVAS was focusing on problem solving applied research, socio economic development of country and knowledge transfer.

He also showed a UVAS video documentary to the Secretary regarding an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaborations.