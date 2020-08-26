UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secy L&DD Visits University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:25 AM

Secy L&DD visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

The Punjab Secretary for Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):The Punjab Secretary for Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Tuesday.

According to UVAS spokesperson, during visit he visited various department of City Campus including Pasha Academic Block, Veterinary Academy, Bio-safety Level-3 Laboratory, outdoor Hospital, different section of Pet Center and Sports Complex.

He also reviewed available laboratories facilities for disease diagnostic/research and clinical services for the treatment of large and small animals.

While visiting UVAS City Campus, Secretary Livestock planted a sapling outside the Rest House for the promotion of greenery.

He inaugurated a primate facility of Animal House where Institute of Microbiology Director Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub spoke about proactively providing technical as well as operational support to the Punjab government by providing testing facilities for COVID-19 at the institute's BSL-3 laboratory and by providing technical assistance in designing disease control programme.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Nasim Ahmad briefed the Secretary Livestock on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, national & international collaborations, industry linkages, ongoing projects, virtual trainings of officers, online tele-medicine services, online teaching & exams during COVID-19 etc.

UVAS achieves major breakthrough, confirms first pregnancy in Sahiwal cow through IVF, he added.

He said UVAS was focusing on problem solving applied research, socio economic development of country and knowledge transfer.

He also showed a UVAS video documentary to the Secretary regarding an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaborations.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Student Visit Sahiwal University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Industry

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

31 minutes ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

6 minutes ago

Israel, UAE defense ministers discuss normalisatio ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

31 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

31 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.