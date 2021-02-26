Secy LG chairs meeting on prevention of illegal housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ):Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Friday chaired a meeting regarding prevention of illegal housing schemes.

Special and Additional Secretary Local Government, DG SBCA Shamsuddin Soomro, ABAD and civil society representatives were also present, said a statement.

On the occasion, Syed Najam Ahmad Shah was informed that crackdown against illegal constructions in different areas of the city is continued on a daily basis.

Addressing the meeting participants, Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister and Minister Local Government, the trend of illegal constructions in the city should be eradicated with full force without any mercy and no leniency should be shown for any one.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that the government of Sindh believes in promoting affordable and conflict-free housing schemes for the people of the province but under no circumstances the spread of illegal buildings and encroachments will be allowed.

The Secretary LG warned that if any government official would found directly or indirectly involved in the heinous act of illegal construction, strict legal action would be taken against him.

Najam Ahmad Shah clarified that the people from whom the money has been collected in the name of housing schemes should be accommodated as soon as possible and all basic facilities should also be provided.

Talking to our correspondent, Sindh Local Government Secretary said that affordable and safe housing for the people of Karachi and across the province is the main priority of the Sindh government.

The Sindh Local Government Department believes that the people should be saved from illegal constructions and encroachments and permanent relief should be provided to the people by curbing the patrons of illegal occupation.