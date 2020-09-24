UrduPoint.com
Secy LG Sindh For Timely Completion Of All Ongoing Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:27 AM

Secretary Sindh Local Government (LG), Housing and Town Planning Najam Ahmad Shah has directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time and eradicate the trend of unnecessary delay

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):Secretary Sindh Local Government (LG), Housing and Town Planning Najam Ahmad Shah has directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time and eradicate the trend of unnecessary delay.

Najam Ahmad Shah said this in a performance review meeting of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) along with officials of Sindh LG department, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Secretary LG reviewed the progress of all the ongoing projects of the KDA.

Najam directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of work as well as ensure best possible quality in execution of the development works.

He assured full support to the KDA, on behalf of the Sindh Local Government department and said no compromise will be made on completion of projects within the stipulated time.

The Secretary LG was also briefed about the progress of the development schemes in different areas of Karachi including development project on the shores of Manora.

Najam on the occasion said that the infrastructure of Karachi was being restored and upgraded on urgent basis, therefore financial and departmental support is being provided to all concerned departments.

