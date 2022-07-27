Secy LG&CD for smooth flow of Muharram processions

Punjab Local Government & Community Development Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Wednesday directed the local bodies across the province to complete patchwork of broken roads and streets on all the routes of processions before Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government & Community Development Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Wednesday directed the local bodies across the province to complete patchwork of broken roads and streets on all the routes of processions before Muharram.

He issued these instructions through a letter and added that building materials and encroachments should be removed immediately on all roads. Street lights should also be repaired and activated in time on all routs, he maintained.

He directed the waste management companies to prepare a special plan for cleanliness during Muharram.

The secretary directed all chief officers to complete all necessary work and tasks under their direct supervision.