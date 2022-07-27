UrduPoint.com

Secy LG&CD For Smooth Flow Of Muharram Processions

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Secy LG&CD for smooth flow of Muharram processions

Punjab Local Government & Community Development Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Wednesday directed the local bodies across the province to complete patchwork of broken roads and streets on all the routes of processions before Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government & Community Development Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Wednesday directed the local bodies across the province to complete patchwork of broken roads and streets on all the routes of processions before Muharram.

He issued these instructions through a letter and added that building materials and encroachments should be removed immediately on all roads. Street lights should also be repaired and activated in time on all routs, he maintained.

He directed the waste management companies to prepare a special plan for cleanliness during Muharram.

The secretary directed all chief officers to complete all necessary work and tasks under their direct supervision.

Related Topics

Punjab All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Reusser wins women's Tour fourth stage, Vos retain ..

Reusser wins women's Tour fourth stage, Vos retains lead

1 minute ago
 Strict accountability being enforced in police: RP ..

Strict accountability being enforced in police: RPO

1 minute ago
 ACE files reply to Sheikh Rashid's plea

ACE files reply to Sheikh Rashid's plea

1 minute ago
 US-Pak pledge to strengthen bilateral economic, tr ..

US-Pak pledge to strengthen bilateral economic, trade ties

1 minute ago
 DC stresses strict security arrangements during Mu ..

DC stresses strict security arrangements during Muharram

5 minutes ago
 Afzal Zaidi nominated as teaching expert for Pakis ..

Afzal Zaidi nominated as teaching expert for Pakistan Administrative Service Off ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.