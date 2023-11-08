Open Menu

Secy Praises Transport Dept On Exceptional Performance In Orange Line Train Ridership

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Provincial Transport Secretary Ahmed Javaid Qazi has congratulated and praised the Transport department staff for their exceptional performance in the Orange Line Train ridership

He stated that the Transport department has achieved the set objectives for ridership at an impressive rate. He further mentioned that all the records of ridership for the Orange Line Metro Train have been surpassed on a daily basis. The good news is that the number of commuters traveling on the train has exceeded 250,000.

Ahmed Javaid Qazi also mentioned that the number of passengers is now higher than the estimates from a feasibility study conducted three years ago.

The train's standard passenger facilities and reasonable fare packages have gained immense popularity among the public, evident in the significant increase in passenger numbers.

He added that special relief has been provided to students and people with disabilities on the Orange Line Train. With the increase in the number of passengers, there has been an increase in revenue as well.

The Secretary further stated that efforts have been made to provide passengers with consistent, improved, and standardized facilities.

