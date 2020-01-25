Secy Primary Health Cancels General Duty Of Employees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:08 PM
Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Cap (retd) Muhammad Usman has issued order to send back employees in their respective departments by cancelling their general duties at P&SH Secretariat
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Cap (retd) Muhammad Usman has issued order to send back employees in their respective departments by cancelling their general duties at P&SH Secretariat.
Meanwhile, CO Lahore has written a letter in this regard.
Employees from various districts including Lahore were posted on general duty in the Secretary's Office.
A few days ago, Muhammad Usman had ordered the cancellation of general duties. The secretary said timely delivery of health services and facilities to the people across the province was a top priority.
Strict legal action would be taken against those staff who will not be on duty in their assigned districts, he added.