Secy Primary Health Cancels General Duty Of Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Cap (retd) Muhammad Usman has issued order to send back employees in their respective departments by cancelling their general duties at P&SH Secretariat

Meanwhile, CO Lahore has written a letter in this regard.

Meanwhile, CO Lahore has written a letter in this regard.

Employees from various districts including Lahore were posted on general duty in the Secretary's Office.

A few days ago, Muhammad Usman had ordered the cancellation of general duties. The secretary said timely delivery of health services and facilities to the people across the province was a top priority.

Strict legal action would be taken against those staff who will not be on duty in their assigned districts, he added.

