Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected doctors, health workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare (PSHD) Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Usmam has admired the services of coronavirus affected doctors and paramedical staff.

He said, "They are superheroes of this nation who are combating against the pandemic round the clock to beat the coronavirus, while risking their own lives." On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, PSHD has started to send flowers and greetings to frontline affected heroes including doctors and health workers. The purpose of this initiative was to acknowledge their services.

In the next phase, flowers will also be sent to the frontline workers of the police and other departments.

He further said, "All frontline workers including doctors and paramedical staff are our heroes and the shield of the nation who responds to the voice of the nation without wasting any time," adding that all possible steps are being taken to protect frontline workers for being in line of fire in fight against novel coronavirus.

He further said that the Punjab government has already approved additional pay for all frontline workers. The government has also approved additional financial assistance package for the families of the martyrs, he added.