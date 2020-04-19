UrduPoint.com
Secy PSHD Pays Surprise Visits To BHUs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Secretary Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman paid surprise visits to different Basic Healthcare Units (BHUs) to check the arrangements of healthcare facilities for people amid the ongoing cornavirus pandemic, here on Saturday.

During his visit, he especially checked the stock of the available medicines and reviewed the administrative affairs. Furthermore, he double-checked the records of duty roster of doctors and their presence.

He directed the hospital administration to make sure the timely treatment of patients suffering from any disease.

He said that it's not easy to provide basic healthcare facilities to public in this crucial time when eveyone is fighting against COVID-19.

He said that strict action would be taken against the administration if any negligence and carelessness noticed. He further said, "Doctors and paramedical staff are our heroes who are coming on duties as per schedule in this pandemic." He said that the presence of staff and healthcare facilities are remarkable and all employees deserve for appreciation.

Pakistan

