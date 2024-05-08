Secy Religious Affairs, Saudi Ambassador Review Hajj Preparations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Secretary Religious Affairs, Zulfiquar Haider on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and discussed the matters of mutual interest
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Secretary Religious Affairs, Zulfiquar Haider on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and discussed the matters of mutual interest.
During the meeting, the two dignitaries reviewed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.
The meeting aimed to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.
Recent Stories
US puts arms shipment to Israel on hold amid dispute over Rafah attack
Police crackdown on criminals in Bahawalnagar
Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks
Pakistan's Lunar CubeSat ICUBE-Q successfully deployed in orbit on May 08
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (Ma ..
Awais Leghari calls on Saudi counterpart
Delegation of dairy industry called on Finance Minister
PM felicitates Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia
Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK stands as foremost priority: ..
Citizens rally in support of Pakistan Army in Bahawalnagar
Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other s ..
Uzbek FM to deliberate matters of bilateral interest, trade augmentation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police crackdown on criminals in Bahawalnagar4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Lunar CubeSat ICUBE-Q successfully deployed in orbit on May 084 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (May 9)4 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari calls on Saudi counterpart3 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Vladimir Putin on taking oath as President of Russia3 minutes ago
-
Citizens rally in support of Pakistan Army in Bahawalnagar3 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other schemes36 minutes ago
-
Exhibition of Jimmy Engineer's artworks starts at NCA36 minutes ago
-
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed1 hour ago
-
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development: Atta Tarar1 hour ago
-
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago