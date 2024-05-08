Secy religious affairs, Saudi ambassador review Hajj preparations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Secretary Religious Affairs, Zulfiquar Haider on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries reviewed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.