Secy reviews anti-dengue measures across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary for Health Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday presided over a meeting here to review dengue situation across the province.

Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Zahida, Punjab Health Care Commission Director Dr Anwar Janjua and other officers were present.

During the meeting, Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed gave a detailed briefing to Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikander baloch.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Secretary for Health Imran Sikandar Baloch said that the situation of dengue was being continuously reviewed throughout Punjab, adding that the number of beds for dengue patients was being increased in government hospitals in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He said that permission would be taken from the Chief Minister's Office Punjab for the recruitment of additional staff for anti-dengue measures in Punjab, adding that qualified doctors would be recruited for intensive care wards in government hospitals.

Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that medicines for the treatment of dengue patients were available in Punjab, adding that the capacity of labs for dengue diagnostic tests was being increased in Punjab.

He directed to officers concerned to ensure prompt delivery of dengue test results to patients in hospitals and said that surveillance of anti-dengue activities in Punjab was being improved.

The secretary said that a committee was being formed to monitor the dengue situation in Punjab on a daily basis.

He directed the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to immediately upload the report of counter activities on the main dashboard of Android users.

He said that the Punjab Health Care Commission was instructed to allocate additional beds for dengue patients in private hospitals in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The Provincial Health Secretary appealed to the people to keep their houses clean and not allow rainwater to collect in order to prevent dengue.