UrduPoint.com

Secy Reviews Anti-dengue Measures Across Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Secy reviews anti-dengue measures across province

Punjab Secretary for Health Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday presided over a meeting here to review dengue situation across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary for Health Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday presided over a meeting here to review dengue situation across the province.

Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Zahida, Punjab Health Care Commission Director Dr Anwar Janjua and other officers were present.

During the meeting, Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed gave a detailed briefing to Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikander baloch.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Secretary for Health Imran Sikandar Baloch said that the situation of dengue was being continuously reviewed throughout Punjab, adding that the number of beds for dengue patients was being increased in government hospitals in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He said that permission would be taken from the Chief Minister's Office Punjab for the recruitment of additional staff for anti-dengue measures in Punjab, adding that qualified doctors would be recruited for intensive care wards in government hospitals.

Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that medicines for the treatment of dengue patients were available in Punjab, adding that the capacity of labs for dengue diagnostic tests was being increased in Punjab.

He directed to officers concerned to ensure prompt delivery of dengue test results to patients in hospitals and said that surveillance of anti-dengue activities in Punjab was being improved.

The secretary said that a committee was being formed to monitor the dengue situation in Punjab on a daily basis.

He directed the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to immediately upload the report of counter activities on the main dashboard of Android users.

He said that the Punjab Health Care Commission was instructed to allocate additional beds for dengue patients in private hospitals in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The Provincial Health Secretary appealed to the people to keep their houses clean and not allow rainwater to collect in order to prevent dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Dengue Technology Punjab Rawalpindi From Government

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad establishes r ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad establishes relief camps to collect donatio ..

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI forms flood disaster management committee

FPCCI forms flood disaster management committee

2 minutes ago
 At Least 14 People Killed as Madagascar Police Ope ..

At Least 14 People Killed as Madagascar Police Open Fire at Crowd for Lynching - ..

2 minutes ago
 Controlled Shutdown of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant ..

Controlled Shutdown of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Reactors Safest Option - White ..

2 minutes ago
 IMF approves release of $1.17 bn to Pakistan

IMF approves release of $1.17 bn to Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PML-N urges PTI to help flood victims, avoid playi ..

PML-N urges PTI to help flood victims, avoid playing politics

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.