Secy reviews arrangements at Ehsaas Kafalat Centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) -:Secretary Literacy Punjab Sameer Ahmed on Tuesday visited here to review the arrangements at Ehsaas Kafalat Centers and wheat procurement campaign.

He went to various Ehsaas Kafalat Centers set up in the city and inspected the process of disbursement of financial aid among deserving people.

He also checked anti-coronavirus measures, shed, washrooms, cleanliness and other arrangements at the centers and expressed his satisfaction.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Asima Ijaz Cheema briefing the Secretary Literacy said that total 20 Ehsaas Kafalat Centers were functional in the district and over 154,000 deserving families had so far received financial aid from these centers.

She also briefed about staff duties and monitoring system.

Later, Secretary Literacy visited different wheat procurement centers and checked the process of distribution of gunny bags among farmers and wheat procurement campaign.

He also checked the arrangements made for wheat growers at the centers and directed for achieving the 100 percent target of the campaign.

He also visited mega departmental stores in the city and checked the quality and price of edible items at DC counters.

He directed to mobilize price control magistrates for implementation on price control mechanism.