Secy reviews pilot project for clean drinking water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Special Secretary Housing Waqar Azim, chairing a meeting here on Monday, reviewed plans for launching pilot projects of automatic water filtration and bottling plants in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Technical, CEO Punjab Saaf Pani Authority, Project Director, and other senior officials.

According to the Housing Department spokesperson, these modern plants will be set up in Khushab, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan districts where groundwater is brackish and contains traces of arsenic, posing health risks to the population.

Each plant will have the capacity to filter and bottle 5,000 liters of water per hour using RO technology and will be powered by solar energy.

The spokesperson added that 19-liter bottles of purified water, free from arsenic and other harmful substances, will be provided to residents at easily accessible locations. Regular water testing will also be ensured to maintain quality standards.

The initiative, launched in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be completed within one year and developed as a sustainable model to ensure safe drinking water supply across the province.