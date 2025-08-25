Open Menu

Secy Reviews Pilot Project For Clean Drinking Water

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Secy reviews pilot project for clean drinking water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Special Secretary Housing Waqar Azim, chairing a meeting here on Monday, reviewed plans for launching pilot projects of automatic water filtration and bottling plants in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Technical, CEO Punjab Saaf Pani Authority, Project Director, and other senior officials.

According to the Housing Department spokesperson, these modern plants will be set up in Khushab, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan districts where groundwater is brackish and contains traces of arsenic, posing health risks to the population.

Each plant will have the capacity to filter and bottle 5,000 liters of water per hour using RO technology and will be powered by solar energy.

The spokesperson added that 19-liter bottles of purified water, free from arsenic and other harmful substances, will be provided to residents at easily accessible locations. Regular water testing will also be ensured to maintain quality standards.

The initiative, launched in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be completed within one year and developed as a sustainable model to ensure safe drinking water supply across the province.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

11 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan