Secy Reviews Pilot Project For Clean Drinking Water
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Special Secretary Housing Waqar Azim, chairing a meeting here on Monday, reviewed plans for launching pilot projects of automatic water filtration and bottling plants in Punjab.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Technical, CEO Punjab Saaf Pani Authority, Project Director, and other senior officials.
According to the Housing Department spokesperson, these modern plants will be set up in Khushab, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan districts where groundwater is brackish and contains traces of arsenic, posing health risks to the population.
Each plant will have the capacity to filter and bottle 5,000 liters of water per hour using RO technology and will be powered by solar energy.
The spokesperson added that 19-liter bottles of purified water, free from arsenic and other harmful substances, will be provided to residents at easily accessible locations. Regular water testing will also be ensured to maintain quality standards.
The initiative, launched in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be completed within one year and developed as a sustainable model to ensure safe drinking water supply across the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vehicles' registration number to be linked with owner’s CNIC50 seconds ago
-
Secy reviews pilot project for clean drinking water52 seconds ago
-
Provision of affordable electricity to GB people top priority: Awais Leghari57 seconds ago
-
PMD forecasts widespread rains; warns of landslides and urban flooding59 seconds ago
-
Quality of fertilizer checked in Kunjah1 minute ago
-
Govt always encourages religious programs: Naseemur Rehman11 minutes ago
-
Monsoon 2025 record rainfall, glacier melt & urban flooding underscores Pakistan’s extreme climate ..11 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives heavy to moderate rain11 minutes ago
-
Eco-friendly elevated expressway planned to transform city’s traffic flow11 minutes ago
-
PSCA identifies over 800 bodies, reunites 736 individuals with families21 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to get free public Wi-Fi at 30 key locations21 minutes ago
-
IHC stops repatriation process of 18 Afghan nationals21 minutes ago