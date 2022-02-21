Secy reviews progress of District Health Authority Bahawalpur

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday reviewed the performance of District Health Authority Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday reviewed the performance of District Health Authority Bahawalpur.

He chaired a meeting for the purpose in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office here which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, DHO Dr. Anila Ali, District Health Officers, Deputy District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents of all Tehsil Headquarters and all Senior Medical Officers of the Centers.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal gave a detailed briefing on the performance of District Health Authority Bahawalpur, coronavirus vaccination, dengue situation, and polio vaccination.

He briefed Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch about the establishment of Dialysis Unit at Rural Health Center Mubarakpur and Operation Theater at Lal Sohanra.

He also informed about the achievement of the targets of coronavirus, dengue, and polio vaccination drives. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch said that all targets should be achieved on time. He directed to create public awareness about the facilities provided through Health Card. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch�was also informed about the problems faced by doctors and staff of the Health Department. He assured them of�the speedy resolution of problems. He appreciated DHO Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain and his team for successfully conducting an anti-TB campaign across the district.