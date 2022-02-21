UrduPoint.com

Secy Reviews Progress Of District Health Authority Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Secy reviews progress of District Health Authority Bahawalpur

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday reviewed the performance of District Health Authority Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday reviewed the performance of District Health Authority Bahawalpur.

He chaired a meeting for the purpose in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office here which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, DHO Dr. Anila Ali, District Health Officers, Deputy District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents of all Tehsil Headquarters and all Senior Medical Officers of the Centers.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal gave a detailed briefing on the performance of District Health Authority Bahawalpur, coronavirus vaccination, dengue situation, and polio vaccination.

He briefed Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch about the establishment of Dialysis Unit at Rural Health Center Mubarakpur and Operation Theater at Lal Sohanra.

He also informed about the achievement of the targets of coronavirus, dengue, and polio vaccination drives. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch said that all targets should be achieved on time. He directed to create public awareness about the facilities provided through Health Card. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch�was also informed about the problems faced by doctors and staff of the Health Department. He assured them of�the speedy resolution of problems. He appreciated DHO Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain and his team for successfully conducting an anti-TB campaign across the district.

Related Topics

Resolution Dengue Polio Punjab Bahawalpur All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OSCE Permanent Council Convenes Extraordinary Meet ..

OSCE Permanent Council Convenes Extraordinary Meeting in Vienna at Ukraine's Req ..

19 seconds ago
 Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $ ..

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6 bn deal

20 seconds ago
 Russia's Lavrov says to meet with Blinken Thursday ..

Russia's Lavrov says to meet with Blinken Thursday

22 seconds ago
 'No prospects' for peace plan to end Ukraine confl ..

'No prospects' for peace plan to end Ukraine conflict: Putin

24 seconds ago
 Two killed in Somalia bomb targeting regional lead ..

Two killed in Somalia bomb targeting regional leader

3 minutes ago
 Opposition to fail in bringing about no-confidence ..

Opposition to fail in bringing about no-confidence motion against govt: Hasaan K ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>