Secy Reviews World Literacy Day Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Provincial Secretary for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Wajihullah Kundi chaired a meeting in which a departmental action plan was drawn up regarding World Literacy Day on September 8

On this occasion, the secretary said that literacy ambassadors will be nominated on World Literacy Day.

He said that art competitions, tableau programs and speeches will be organized for children at the district, divisional and provincial levels. Along with these, awareness walks, seminars and other programs will be arranged to increase the literacy rate.

He said, to highlight the importance of non-formal education among the people, video messages of DC, commissioners and eminent personalities have been recorded. He said that it is the need of the hourto educate more and more illiterate people. In this regard, the Literacy Department is ensuring provisionof knowledge and skills to adults.

