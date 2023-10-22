Open Menu

Secy RTA, Traffic Incharge Inspect Passenger Vehicles On Roads

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Secy RTA, Traffic Incharge inspect passenger vehicles on roads

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Khalid Qayyum and Traffic Incharge Izzat Khan Gandapur along with RTA staff conducted a joint inspection of passenger vehicles at New Bannu-Chungi.

The inspection team checked the route permits and fitness certificates of the vehicles following the directions of the provincial government.

During the inspection, the teams imposed fine of Rs 20,500 on various vehicles which found overloaded, illegally using the LPG and overcharging the passengers.

The extra fares were collected from the transporters and returned to the passengers.

The RTA Secretary said that the inspection of passenger vehicles on the roads would be enhanced to facilitate the common people. He said that it would not only help implementing the government orders but also helpful to ensure regular monitoring of overcharging, overloading, fitness of vehicles and other violations.

APP/akt

