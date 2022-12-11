Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta has directed to make the cricket High Performance Center functional till December 31 of this year and said that no further delay would be tolerated in this regard.

He visited various parts of the center and expressed dismay over slow pace of development.

He directed the contractor to speed up the work by arranging additional work force and complete the project within stipulated time. He said that this was a very important project for giving opportunity to the young cricketers, therefore, no more delay would be tolerated.

The secretary also visited the Hockey Ground Madina Town and checked the installation of astroturf and directed to complete the work speedily.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh was also accompanied the secretary and informed that the Cricket High Performance Center would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.

800 million at Chak 8 Shehbaz Nagar.

He informed that the center would include main building, pavilion, synthetic floor, construction of training area, swimming pool, practice pitches, water supply and drainage system, CCTV system, fire hybrid system, boundary wall and installation of solar system.

Earlier, the secretary sports also chaired a meeting at commissioner office and discussed various matter regarding promotion of the sports.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, Incharge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present in the meeting.