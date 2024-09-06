Secy visits Faisalabad Food Authority Lab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Secretary Food Punjab Ehsan Bhutta on Friday visited the Faisalabad Food Authority Lab to inspect its various parts.

During the inspection, he gave a 15 days deadline for the completion of ongoing works. He directed that all work should be completed quickly, and there will be no room for negligence.

The secretary said that the system of checking food quality in the third most populous city of the country will become more effective.

Ehsan Bhutta further said that besides milk, the quality of other items will also be checked, and all possible steps will be taken to increase the capacity of field officers in all districts.

On the instructions of the CM Punjab, there will be a zero-tolerance policy against adulteration, he added.