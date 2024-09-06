Secy Visits Faisalabad Food Authority Lab
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Secretary Food Punjab Ehsan Bhutta on Friday visited the Faisalabad Food Authority Lab to inspect its various parts.
During the inspection, he gave a 15 days deadline for the completion of ongoing works. He directed that all work should be completed quickly, and there will be no room for negligence.
The secretary said that the system of checking food quality in the third most populous city of the country will become more effective.
Ehsan Bhutta further said that besides milk, the quality of other items will also be checked, and all possible steps will be taken to increase the capacity of field officers in all districts.
On the instructions of the CM Punjab, there will be a zero-tolerance policy against adulteration, he added.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilal Yaseen pays tribute to Pak Armed Forces3 minutes ago
-
NDRMF preparing application to safe school from natural disasters12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad beautification plan aims to transform city into a model metropolis13 minutes ago
-
PIMS treating 8,000 indoor, outdoor patients, Senate told13 minutes ago
-
CEO Lesco pays tributes to martyrs on Defence Day23 minutes ago
-
Senator Kamil Ali Agha stresses referring Cannabis Control Authority bill to the Science & Tech comm ..42 minutes ago
-
All politicians should give priority to national interests: Ch Shujaat Hussain43 minutes ago
-
Pak team participates in Int'l Olympiad in Informatics43 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign to begin in Karachi on Sept 9 to vaccinate over 2.7m children43 minutes ago
-
Rally held to pay homage to martyrs of Pakistan army43 minutes ago
-
Mayor organizes women cricket match to mark Defence Day53 minutes ago
-
Nawabzada Iftikhar pays tribute to martyrs, veterans on Defence Day53 minutes ago