Secy Vists Central Library
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Central Library Bahawalpur has commenced development works under the annual development scheme by the Government of Punjab to align with modern educational demands.
This includes repairing and renovating the ancient and historic library building and constructing new buildings for a canteen, store, toilet block, and souvenir shop.
This was stated by the Secretary Archives and libraries Punjab Muhammad Khan Ranjha during his visit to the Central Library. He conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing upgrade, repair, and renovation works of the historical Central Library Bahawalpur.
Secretary Muhammad Khan Ranjha instructed the relevant departments that the magnificent library building is a national asset. Therefore, the quality must be maintained in the completion of construction and development works.
He also planted a tree in the library's lawn.
During the briefing, Chief Librarian Dr. Javed Iqbal Rana mentioned that it has been a century since the establishment of the historical library. The Government of Punjab has approved an ADP scheme of 120 million rupees for development projects. Under this scheme, new furniture, books, computers, air conditioners, and other equipment will be provided to the library.
