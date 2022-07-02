SED achieves 111% tax targets for FY 2021-22: Sindh Minister

The Excise & Taxation Department, Sindh has achieved tax targets for the financial year 2021-22 to the extent of 111% by collecting an amount of Rs 133350 millions in term of various taxes

This was stated in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Mukesh Kumar Chawla here on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sindh Atif Rehman Khan, Director Generals Aurangzeb Panhwar and Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Directors Waheed Sheikh and Samina Bhutto and other officers.

The meeting was informed that during the current financial year, a total tax of Rs 133350.483 million was collected as against Rs 102975.

633 million in the FY 2020-21.

Director General Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwar briefed the meeting that Rs 12176.690 million was collected in term of motor vehicle tax while Rs 112281.670 million tax was collected under infrastructure cess. He further said that Rs 858.902 million in terms of professional tax, Rs 2071.116 million in property tax, Rs 132.437 million in cotton fee, and Rs 80.134 million in entertainment duty was collected.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said he was happy that due to the good performance of the staff, the Excise Department was able to achieve more than 100% tax targets yet for another fiscal year. He expressed the hope that the department would also take measures to make tax defaulters pay their taxes as soon as possible during the FY 2022-23.