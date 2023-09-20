Open Menu

SED Honours SSC High Achievers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SED honours SSC high achievers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :School�Education Department (SED) South Punjab gave away awards and certificates among high achievers of the Secondary school Certificate(SSC)�examination and their teachers here on Wednesday.

Secretary SED, Rana M. Saleem Khan was the chief guest in the ceremony held at Govt Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School which was attended by BISE chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, DPI elementary, Pervaiz Iqbal, Divisional Directors� Muhammad Qamar Lodhi, M.

Saleem Bhatti, Ms Tasleem Akhtar, Addl Directors, Dr Mah Jabeen, Shehbaz Chaudhary and others.Addressing the ceremony, Rana Saleem Khan said that youth is our�assets�and future�and we have to groom them on the best lines adding that the government was extending the best educational facilities to students.He informed each one of us has to train the students for future challenges.The secretary stated that teachers and students deserved appreciation.Later, the students narrated their success�stories.

