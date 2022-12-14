UrduPoint.com

SED Imposes 'exams Emergency' In South Punjab Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The School education Department (SED) South Punjab has decided to impose 'examination emergency' in public schools of 12 districts of the region for obtaining better results in board's exams.

An official said under the plan, school heads have been directed to maintain profile of all students about their strengths and weaknesses which will be checked by dept high ups any time.

Mock exam would also conducted which would mandatory of all students , he said, adding papers would be set according to BISE pattern and new policy.

He informed that teachers had been instructed to be in touch with parents about performance of their kids and ensure regular PTMs for betterment of students.

A comprehensive strategy would be devised to judge school heads and teachers efficiency under exams emergency plan and they would be rewarded for showing good results, he concluded.

