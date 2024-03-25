SED orders schools heads to provide material, equipment for students practical preparation

School Education Department (SED) ordered headmasters and principals of all secondary and higher secondary schools to provide chemicals and experimental equipment in labs for the preparation of practical exams to Matric students

Secretary SED South Punjab Dr Ubaid Ullah Khokhar has ordered the immediate activation of computer and science labs in all secondary and higher secondary schools to enhance the abilities of students, stating that provision of relevant chemical materials and experimental equipment in government educational institutions should be ensured and all science labs should be made fully functional for the preparation and utilization of practicals for matric students.

He said that in the era of science and technology, active computer and science labs in schools are of utmost importance and these should not be made non operational.

He stated that all school heads should ensure the correct use of allocated funds for scientific equipment, those science labs which are still non functional should be immediately functional and students should be encouraged to prepare for practicals.

