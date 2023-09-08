Open Menu

SED South Punjab Springs Into Action Against Land Grabbers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The School education Department (SED) South Punjab sprang into action for getting land of schools retrieved from land grabbers in the region for smooth holding curricular and co-curricular activities.

Chairing a meeting of CEOs District Education Authority of the region here on Friday, Addl Secretary, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, stated that Punjab government had come to know that land grabbers�had occupied parts of school in the suburban areas especially of Multan and Muzaffargarh and some other district of South Punjab which added to the difficulties of the school administration for organizing extra curricular activities.

He directed them to prepare a comprehensive report on illegal occupation along with property rights,� act of accumulation and collection( girdawari), map, laboratory DAG number and transfer of property details.

Sherazi instructed to mention the piece of school land grabbed in the report so that swift action could be initiated on it.

Deputy Secretary Saif Ullah Khan and CEO DEAs Mulatan and Muzaffargarh attended the meeting.

