UrduPoint.com

SEDF, IZP Sign Agreement To Provide Credit Guarantee

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SEDF, IZP sign agreement to provide credit guarantee

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and InfraZamin Pakistan (IZP) signed an agreement for Institutional Collaboration to provide Credit Guarantee Facility for Projects in Sindh.

The Agreement aims at fostering economic development through provisions of Credit Guarantee facility for innovative projects in Sindh, said a communiqué here on Friday.

The agreement signing ceremony was chaired by Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Investment and PPP Projects. Mr. Khizar Pervaiz, CEO-SEDF and Ms. Maheen Rehman, CEO-IZP signed the Agreement.

SEDF has been established by the government of Sindh with a vision to encourage investments in various sectors of the economy to inculcate entrepreneurial ability and provide a major push to the wider economy.

It aims to promote opportunities in Agri value chains, Mining & Mineral Processing, Horticulture & Floriculture, Green Energy and Innovation & Technology for multiple economic benefits on growth, intermediary services and productivity. It seeks to introduce interventions to improve efficiency and profitability through various initiatives of technical assistance and mark-up subsidies.

While, Infra Zamin is an innovative credit enhancement Guarantee Company, conceived and designed to issue guarantees for promoting private sector projects. It provides guarantee solutions for infrastructure projects in Pakistan and is an initiative of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG).

Under the said agreement, IZP will provide Credit Guarantee to banks to facilitate project financing, whereas SEDF will provide mark-up subsidy on loans extended by the Banks to develop financing facilities for Projects in Sindh. The expected outcome of the collaboration between SEDF and IZP is to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders and create an enabling environment that is conducive for financial inclusion and balanced growth.

This is a step towards financial inclusion of neglected yet vital segments/sectors of the economy. This will lead to modernization of rural economy of Sindh and pave the way for overall growth of Pakistan's economy.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Company Agri Lead Enterprise All Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

2 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

2 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

39 minutes ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.