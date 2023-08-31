Open Menu

SEDF, PMCL, JAZZ Join Hands To Empower SMEs In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 08:58 PM

SEDF, PMCL, JAZZ join hands to empower SMEs in Sindh

Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL), operating under the brand name Jazz, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMEs/MSMEs) in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL), operating under the brand name Jazz, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMEs/MSMEs) in Sindh.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Sindh Secretary Investment Tameez Uddin Khero, , CEO SEDF Khizar Pervaiz, and Chief Business Officer of Jazz Business Asif Aziz.

PMCL will offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the needs of SMEs. As a one-stop solution provider, Jazz Business will assist SMEs in streamlining their operations, enhancing their digital presence, and harnessing the power of communication technologies to reach new markets.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with SEDF & Jazz Business's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and customized solutions.

Tameez Uddin Khero on the occasion said tha this collaboration between SEDF and Jazz Business is a significant step forward in bolstering and innovating the SME sector in Sindh by providing the necessary resources and support for SMEs to flourish and contribute to the economic growth of the region." Khizar Pervaiz highlighted SEDF's mission is to cultivate a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sindh. By teaming up with Jazz Business, we are combining financial support with technological innovation to create an enabling environment for SMEs to prosper." Asif Aziz stated jazz suite of services, coupled with SEDF's financial support, will equip SMEs with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive business landscape."This strategic partnership between SEDF and Jazz Business holds the promise of driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and strengthening the SME sector and Enterprises in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Business Mobile Enterprise Market Jazz

Recent Stories

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Car ..

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Caretaker Balochistan Home Minist ..

24 seconds ago
 IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 sp ..

IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children of police emplo ..

26 seconds ago
 Dera Police arrests two outlaws

Dera Police arrests two outlaws

27 seconds ago
 IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center ..

IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore

29 seconds ago
 No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio ca ..

No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio campaign: ADCR

30 seconds ago
 May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI ..

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI leaders, workers

11 minutes ago
IT sector can be a game changer in current economi ..

IT sector can be a game changer in current economic situation: Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago
 'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says ..

'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago
 Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Kh ..

Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

17 minutes ago
 Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring s ..

Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring security on Imam Hussain's Cheh ..

17 minutes ago
 Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to cel ..

Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to celebrate National Day

15 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, Indonesia launch Fellowships in Virology ..

COMSTECH, Indonesia launch Fellowships in Virology and Vaccine Technologies for ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan