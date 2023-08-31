SEDF, PMCL, JAZZ join hands to empower SMEs in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL), operating under the brand name Jazz, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMEs/MSMEs) in Sindh.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Sindh Secretary Investment Tameez Uddin Khero, , CEO SEDF Khizar Pervaiz, and Chief Business Officer of Jazz Business Asif Aziz.

PMCL will offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the needs of SMEs. As a one-stop solution provider, Jazz Business will assist SMEs in streamlining their operations, enhancing their digital presence, and harnessing the power of communication technologies to reach new markets.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with SEDF & Jazz Business's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and customized solutions.

Tameez Uddin Khero on the occasion said tha this collaboration between SEDF and Jazz Business is a significant step forward in bolstering and innovating the SME sector in Sindh by providing the necessary resources and support for SMEs to flourish and contribute to the economic growth of the region." Khizar Pervaiz highlighted SEDF's mission is to cultivate a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sindh. By teaming up with Jazz Business, we are combining financial support with technological innovation to create an enabling environment for SMEs to prosper." Asif Aziz stated jazz suite of services, coupled with SEDF's financial support, will equip SMEs with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive business landscape."This strategic partnership between SEDF and Jazz Business holds the promise of driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and strengthening the SME sector and Enterprises in Sindh.