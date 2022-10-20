UrduPoint.com

Sedition Case Against Gill Adjourned Till Nov 3

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned hearing till November 3 in a sedition case against PTI leader Shehbaz Gill.

The hearing was adjourned due to a pending bail petition of a co-accused in the same case.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the sedition case against Gill.

During the course of proceeding, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi argued that one accused had filed the bail petition in this case. He said that he could tell the hearing date of that case after checking it.

The defence lawyer said that the accused had to arrive from different cities to appear before the court. He prayed the court to grant the accused exemption from appearance.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 3.

More Stories From Pakistan

