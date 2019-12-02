UrduPoint.com
Sedition Case; Alamgir Wazir Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

A local court on Monday sent Alamgir Wazir, involved in a sedition case registered against organisers and participants of the recently held Student Solidarity March, to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A local court on Monday sent Alamgir Wazir, involved in a sedition case registered against organisers and participants of the recently held Student Solidarity March, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Nasim Akhtar Naz conducted the proceedings at Cantt Courts, wherein police produced Alamgir Wazir amid strict security.

The police pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for arrest of the co-accused. The police also apprised the court that Alamgir Wazir was arrested for anti-state speech, besides violation of Sound System Act and other charges.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea for physical remand, saying that since the police had CCTV footage, therefore, it did not require physical custody of his client.

At this, the court turned down request for physical remand and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The court also asked police for filing the challan (charge-sheet) till December 16.

The Civil Lines police had registered a case under sedition charges against the march organisers - Alamgir Wazir, Ammar Ali Jan, Farooq Tariq, Iqbal Lala, Mohammad Shabbir and Kamil Khan, besides 250-300 unidentified participants.

It is pertinent to mention here that Alamgir Wazir is a former student of Punjab University and former chairperson of Pakhtun Council's Punjab University chapter.

Meanwhile, a sessions court granted interim bail to the three accused - Farooq Tariq, Ammar Ali Jan and Kamil Khan - involved in the case till December 16.

The court ordered the accused for submitting surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief. The court also sought case record from the police on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Saif Ullah heard the bail applications of the accused.

