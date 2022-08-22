Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

(@Abdulla99267510)

The prosecution has argued for physical remand of Gill while Advocate Babar Awan has opposed the prosecution's plea, questioning that whether they want to kill Gill.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2022) A local ourt on Monday allowed two days physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police in sedition case.

Judicial magistrate Malik Aman took up the matter after the police produced Gill before the court from PIMS amid tight security.

The Adiala prison officials also prepared a report and presented it before the court, confirming torture marks on Gill’s body when he was handed over to them by Islamabad police.

Special public prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbas argued for Gill’s physical remand, submitting that he would never support torture.

The prosecutor said the suspect was not under two-day physical remand and it would only begin after a court order.

He also read out the order of the additional Session judge Farrukh Ali Khan who directed during a previous hearing that the physical remand remains suspended until Monday (today).

Babar Awan represented Gill and argued that it has been nearly 14 days since the suspect is in the custody of Islamabad police on remand.

He said “It is more than enough," asking that whether they wantes to kill him in remand.

He contended that Gill never used any mobile while giving beeper to a news channel and therefore police’s search for the mobile phone was an attempt to drag the case.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court reserved its verdict and later allowed two days physical remand of Gill till August 24.