LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :A local court on Wednesday issued notice to police and prosecution for December 5, on a post-arrest bail petition filed by Alamgir Wazir, involved in a sedition case registered against organisers and participants of the recently held Student Solidarity March

A judicial magistrate of Cantt courts conducted the proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition.

The petitioner's counsel argued that all allegations leveled against his client were baseless and he was roped in the case despite being innocent.

He submitted that his client did not raise any slogans against the state, whereas, no load speaker was recovered from him at the occurrence.

He submitted that the police did not follow the guidelines set by the apex court for video evidence, whereas, the FIR was registered after a delay of two days.

He pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail to his client.

The court after hearing initial arguments issued notices to the respondents and sought reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already sent Alamgir Wazir to jail on judicial remand till December 16.

The Civil Lines police had registered a case under sedition charges against the march organisers- Alamgir Wazir, Ammar Ali Jan, Farooq Tariq, Iqbal Lala, Mohammad Shabbir, and Kamil Khan, besides 250-300 unidentified participants.

Alamgir Wazir is a former student of Punjab University and former chairperson of Pakhtun Council's Punjab University chapter.