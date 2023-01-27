Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2923) A district and sessions court on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case registered against him under sedition charges by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court rejected the request of the police regarding extension in the physical remand of Fawad Chaudhary.

Police had asked the court that remand was necessary for further investigation of the matter.

They had produced the PTI leader before the court in Islamabad after completion of two-day physical remand in a sedition case.

In today's hearing, the prosecutor argued that Fawad spread hatred against the constitutional institution and tried to create unrest.

He said that the statement is a threat to the lives of ECP's members and asked the court to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader.

"Fawad's voice has been matched and his photogrammetry testbis yet be taken in Lahore," said the prosecutor, pointing out that physical remand is needed to carry out further investigation.

The investigating officer (IO) submitted that the court allowed the remand at 12am for two days, therefore "practically" the police had only one day.

The counsel of the ECO said that Fawad's statement is "on record" and the PTI leader "also owned his speech".

Since the suspect, the prosecutor argued, admitted nobody could now raise an objection over the speech.

He told the court that the Election Commission's role in the next few months is very important.

"ECP's task is to end corruption but Fawad was putting pressure," said the counsel.

He also argued that it was "necessary" to search the PTI leader's residence to confiscate his mobile phone and laptop.

Babar Awan who was representing the PTI leader argued that the electoral body is "representing one political party".

Awan argued that "the secretary ECO is the servant of the government servants".

"Election Commission is neither a Federal government nor a National Assembly and it is not even a union council nor a state," said Babar, adding that the public servants are neither a part of the provincial nor the federal government.

He told the court that those who spoke against the judges were now a part of the government.

"The prosecution isn't telling what it wants from Fawad Chaudhry," he said.

After hearing both sides, the court sent Fawad to jail on 14-day judicial remand.