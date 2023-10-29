Open Menu

Sedition Case Filed Against PTI Chief’s Counsel In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Sedition case filed against PTI Chief’s Counsel in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A sedition case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief’s Counsel Sher Afzal Khan Marwat for inciting people and spreading hatred against institutions.

According to police, the case was registered against Marwat at Saddar Police Station on a report of a citizen named Abdul Majeed son of Abdul Hameed resident of Shorkot for inciting hatred against national institutions through his YouTube channel.

The accused incited people to leave their houses and to start a movement, the FIR read.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Saddar Afzal Khan FIR YouTube

Recent Stories

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah Internatio ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Langu ..

20 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE tar ..

Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE targets Climate Conscious Caterin ..

21 minutes ago
 Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease ..

Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease Agreement for new logistics c ..

2 hours ago
 UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

4 hours ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

4 hours ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan