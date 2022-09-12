Sedition case: Islamabad High Court adjourns bail plea of Gill till Sept 15

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till September 15 on post-arrest bail petition of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till September 15 on post-arrest bail petition of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on bail petition of Shahbaz Gill.

The special prosecutor pleaded that he was not aware about the hearing date and requested the court to grant some time. The court then adjourned the hearing till September 15.