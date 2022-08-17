Sedition Case: Shahbaz Gill again given to police on 48-hour physical remand

(@Abdulla99267510)

A Special Prosecutor argues that further investigation is required from PTI leader Gill in the sedition case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) A sessions court on Wednesday handed over senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gull to police for 48 hours physical remand once again in a sedition case.

Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhary took up the case again in compliance of the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the government's plea against judicial remand of Gill in the said case.

Duirng the hearing, Advocate Salman Safdar and Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court to represent Gill who was still behind the bars.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi argued that the judicial magistrate remanded Gill into police custody for two days but the investigation officer requested for an extension in the remand.

The prosecutor said that the duty magistrate should have considered all aspects of the matter but he rejected the request.

The law officer asked as how did he [magistrate] take Gill's statement for the final statement.

He contended that a remand of at least 10 days is allowed in ordinary cases while this was a case of criminal conspiracy.

The Special prosecutor also argued that the accused PTI leader was telling lies again and again and, therefore, further interrogation and a polygraph test was required.



He submitted that Gill had already confessed that his driver had one of his mobile phones.

Abbasi said that the IO clearly wrote in the plea that it was not just about the recovery [of the phone] but there are other aspects that need to be investigated,

After hearing arguments, the court allowed physical remand of Gill to police for further investigation.

Police arrested Gill from Banigala Chowk in the capital a day after making controversial remarks on a private tv channel.

They booked Gill under the charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the Pakistan Army.

Kohsar police registered case against Gill under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot if rioting be committed; if not committed), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), among others.