'See Pakistan' Attracting Huge Influx

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 01:15 PM

A fascinating Photo Exhibition 'See Pakistan' by M.H. Toori attracting a large number of people in which the unseen beauty of Pakistan creatively is being showcased

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A fascinating Photo Exhibition 'See Pakistan' by M.H. Toori attracting a large number of people in which the unseen beauty of Pakistan creatively is being showcased.

A keen interest was taken by viewers because of the beautiful depiction of nature, historical places and culture of Pakistan the ongoing response was commendable by the audience visited there,an official of PNCA Masroor shah told APP.

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has extended the show till 15th April 2022 .

'See Pakistan' is a fascinating show portraying the diverse natural beauty, historical heritage, and amalgamation of culture and religion of Pakistan.

From the grand mountain ranges in the North to the vast alluvial delta of the Indus River in the South remains a blessed land with natural beauty and majestic mountains with world high altitude desert and highest peaks are magnificently photographed by M.

H. Toori and are on display in this beautiful show.

A large number of the public from various walks of life alongside the press and media visited the exhibition to see the blend of culture and nature in Pakistan.

This show in particular is very important because M.H. Toori is showing his photographs for the very first time at the PNCA.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

