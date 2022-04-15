UrduPoint.com

'See Pakistan' Nature Exhibition Concludes

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 12:38 PM

A fascinating Photo Exhibition 'See Pakistan' by M.H. Toori concluded here on Friday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in which unseen beauty of Pakistan was showcased

A keen interest was taken by viewers in the beautiful depiction of nature, historical places and culture of Pakistan, the ongoing response was commendable by the audience visited there, said a press release issued here.

'See Pakistan' is a fascinating portrayed the diverse natural beauty, historical heritage, and amalgamation of culture and religion of Pakistan.

From the grand mountain ranges in the North to the vast alluvial delta of the Indus River in the South remains a blessed land with natural beauty and majestic mountains with world high altitude desert and highest peaks are magnificently photographed by M.

H. Toori and are on display in this beautiful show.

A large number of the public from various walks of life alongside the press and media visited the exhibition to see the blend of culture and nature in Pakistan.

This show in particular is very important because M.H. Toori showed his photographs for the very first time at the PNCA.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

