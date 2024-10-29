Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024 smoothly sails through Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Senate on Tuesday passed the Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aimed at establishing inter alia a National Seed Development and Regulatory (the “Authority”) and the Seed Tribunals.

Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, moved that the bill further to amend the Seed Act, 1976 [The Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024], as passed by the National Assembly in the House.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that the Authority has been equipped with all requisite powers and functions including, inter alia, legal character as a body corporate, power to employ modern methods, ability to transact with governmental and non-governmental entities and integration of an effective regulatory regime.

The House passed the bill through clause by clause.

Meanwhile, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for National Food Security and Research on behalf of the Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Minister for Law and Justice, moved that the bill further to amend the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 [The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.

The minister urged the Chair to pass the bill as it has already been passed by the National Assembly and pertaining to minor amendments. However, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on the request of leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz referred the bill the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.

