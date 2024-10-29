Open Menu

Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Smoothly Sails Through Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024 smoothly sails through Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Senate on Tuesday passed the Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aimed at establishing inter alia a National Seed Development and Regulatory (the “Authority”) and the Seed Tribunals.

Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, moved that the bill further to amend the Seed Act, 1976 [The Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024], as passed by the National Assembly in the House.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that the Authority has been equipped with all requisite powers and functions including, inter alia, legal character as a body corporate, power to employ modern methods, ability to transact with governmental and non-governmental entities and integration of an effective regulatory regime.

The House passed the bill through clause by clause.

Meanwhile, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for National Food Security and Research on behalf of the Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Minister for Law and Justice, moved that the bill further to amend the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 [The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.

The minister urged the Chair to pass the bill as it has already been passed by the National Assembly and pertaining to minor amendments. However, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on the request of leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz referred the bill the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.

APP/raz-qsr-tmg

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate 2020 All Opposition

Recent Stories

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

1 hour ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

2 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

4 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

4 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

5 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

7 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

17 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan