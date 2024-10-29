Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Smoothly Sails Through Senate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Senate on Tuesday passed the Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aimed at establishing inter alia a National Seed Development and Regulatory (the “Authority”) and the Seed Tribunals.
Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, moved that the bill further to amend the Seed Act, 1976 [The Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024], as passed by the National Assembly in the House.
The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that the Authority has been equipped with all requisite powers and functions including, inter alia, legal character as a body corporate, power to employ modern methods, ability to transact with governmental and non-governmental entities and integration of an effective regulatory regime.
The House passed the bill through clause by clause.
Meanwhile, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for National Food Security and Research on behalf of the Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Minister for Law and Justice, moved that the bill further to amend the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 [The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.
The minister urged the Chair to pass the bill as it has already been passed by the National Assembly and pertaining to minor amendments. However, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on the request of leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz referred the bill the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.
APP/raz-qsr-tmg
Recent Stories
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Khalid condemns attack on anti-polio team in Upper Orakzai2 minutes ago
-
Governor slams KP govt over ineligibility to deal with emergencies12 minutes ago
-
President greets Turkish govt, people on 101st Republic Day12 minutes ago
-
Uncle arrested for killing orphan nephew12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Clean Punjab Programme'22 minutes ago
-
Four died, two injured in road accident near Mansehra22 minutes ago
-
MoHR launches campaign to promote tolerance, respect for HR32 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Turkiye on Republic Day32 minutes ago
-
Woman’s corpse found from canal32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on polio team in Orakzai42 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive on its second day42 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah strongly codemens attack on armed men52 minutes ago