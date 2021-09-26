Seed balls experiment gives encouraging results in KP, 60% germination recorded in fortnight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The first ever experiment of throwing seed balls in unattended reserve forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has shown very encouraging results as above 60 percent germination is recorded in a period of fortnight.

"The seed balls were thrown in reserved forests of Khan Pure area at Haripure district in early September and results were very positive and encouraging," informed Tariq Shah, Deputy Conservator Forest Department KP.

Forest Department had distributed around 500,000 seed balls in unattended hilly forests of Haripure out of which majority of seeds have germinated and will grow into plants and finally as trees, Tariq shared with APP.

He said this is for the first time seed balls experiment was undertaken by Forest Department and the exercise will be replicated in other areas after assessment of results.

The objective of this trial base initiative is to increase green cover in the province through growing plants on fast pace.

The project, he continued, has been launched because of keen interest of Secretary Forest, islam Zeb who is fully focusing on making the ongoing flagship programme of Ten billion Tree Afforestation project as successful, Tariq told APP.

Chief Conservator Forest, Azhar Ali and DFO Haripur, Shoukat Fayaz are also very instrumental in implementation of the project, Tariq added.

After obtaining good results in Haripure, the second initiative of seed balls throwing will be undertaken at Chitral district, Tariq disclosed.

He said it is suitable time for Chitral district to throw seeds before snow fall starts in the area. We are in contact with DFO Chitral and soon the plan will be executed.

He also claimed that seed ball distribution is much economical and cost effective than planting of sapling.

The cost of seed ball distribution per hectare is estimated at around Rs. 1500 while plantation and sowing cost around Rs. 12000 per hectare and is also labour intensive.

The balls distributed in Haripure are of multi purpose containing seeds of different plant species including Acacia, dodonaea, sheesham, cheer pine, polai, grasses etc. The seed balls also contains nutrients and soil and will help in early growing of plants, he added.

In Chitral seed balls of precious chalgoza trees will also be added for benefit of locals of the area.

About take cares of saplings, Tariq Shah said most of the seed balls were sprayed in those reserve forests where enclosures are made and watch men are hired by Forest department who are taking care of the newly grown plants.

Tariq expressed the hope that if the experiment of seed balls proved successful it will turn hundreds of acres of unattended forests and barren mountains into green cover due to low cost of the initiative and its easy execution.

He said there are a lot of unattended forest and barren mountains which if utilized through growing of plants and trees will contribute a lot in government's ongoing struggle of increasing green cover in the country.