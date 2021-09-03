(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has sprayed for the first time seed balls in unattended reserve forest of Khanpur at Haripur district with the objective of increasing green cover in the province through growing plants on fast pace.

"This is a pilot project starting from distribution of 500,000 seed balls and will be replicated in other areas especially barren mountains after evaluating results of the initial initiative," informed Tariq Shah, Deputy Conservator Forest Department KP.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Tariq informed that Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) was extending support to Forest Department in launching and execution of the project.

The project, he continued, has been launched due to keen interest of Secretary Forest, islam Zeb who was fully focusing on making the ongoing flagship programme of Ten billion Tree Afforestation project as successful, Tariq told APP.

He said within a period of fortnight the seed balls distribution will show results and on basis of its success an additional number of 4.5 million balls will be distributed and sprayed in different areas of KP.

He also disclosed that seed ball distribution was much economical and cost effective than planting of sapling.

The cost of seed ball distribution per hectare was estimated at around Rs. 1000 while plantation and sowing cost around Rs.

12000 per hectare and was also labour intensive.

These balls were multi purpose containing seeds of different plant species including Acacia, dodonaea, sheesham, cheer pine, polai, grasses etc. The seed balls also contains nutrients and soil and would help in early growing of plants, he added.

About take cares of saplings, Tariq Shah said most of the seed balls would be sprayed in those reserve forests where enclosures are made and watch men were hired by Forest department who would take care of the newly grown plants.

Whereas in barren mountains local communities would be engaged in taking care of sapling for initial period of an year, he continued.

Tariq Shah said seed ball initiative was taken for the first time in KP while the practice has shown very good results in different countries including Brazi and, Eithopia.

Deputy Conservator Forest expressed the hope about success of the project due to prevailing monsoon season and expected rains within a fortnight.

He said there were a lot of unattended forest and barren mountains which if utilized through growing of plants and trees would contribute a lot in government's ongoing struggle of increasing green cover in the country.

Tariq Shah said common people would also be engaged in this activity of spraying seed balls in different parts of the province and soon the initiative would show very encouraging results.