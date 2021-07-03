Seed balls thrown along banks of Sawan River

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has thrown 25,000 seed balls on the banks of Sawan River under a mega tree planting campaign here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has thrown 25,000 seed balls on the banks of Sawan River under a mega tree planting campaign here Saturday.

Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood while addressing a ceremony said that all possible steps were being taken in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab to make the whole Punjab including Rawalpindi green and will continue in the future with the aim of providing green and clean environment to the people.

He said, PHA had earlier tested seed balls in Murree area which was very successful and hoped that good results would be seen in Rawalpindi as well.

He said, seeds have already sprouted in most of the seed balls during the preparation phase and it is hoped that these seeds will find a conducive environment on the banks of Sawan River and NullahLeh.

Adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab thanked all the media members, students and other participants who made PHA Rawalpindi a success in making this tree planting campaign a success.