UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seed Balls Thrown Along Banks Of Sawan River

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Seed balls thrown along banks of Sawan River

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has thrown 25,000 seed balls on the banks of Sawan River under a mega tree planting campaign here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has thrown 25,000 seed balls on the banks of Sawan River under a mega tree planting campaign here Saturday.

Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood while addressing a ceremony said that all possible steps were being taken in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab to make the whole Punjab including Rawalpindi green and will continue in the future with the aim of providing green and clean environment to the people.

He said, PHA had earlier tested seed balls in Murree area which was very successful and hoped that good results would be seen in Rawalpindi as well.

He said, seeds have already sprouted in most of the seed balls during the preparation phase and it is hoped that these seeds will find a conducive environment on the banks of Sawan River and NullahLeh.

Adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab thanked all the media members, students and other participants who made PHA Rawalpindi a success in making this tree planting campaign a success.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Murree Rawalpindi Media All

Recent Stories

Afghanistan reports 1,272 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

UAF VC stresses vertical growth to resolve food se ..

2 minutes ago

Announcement of LG election soon, says Akbar Ayub

2 minutes ago

Thousands in Burkina Faso protest rising bloodshed ..

2 minutes ago

SCCI, AACC explore cooperation in education and he ..

32 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai M ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.