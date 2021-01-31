Seed Certification Deptt seize substandard maize seed from various shops

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Seed Certification Department conducted crackdown in different cities of south Punjab and recovered substandard maize seed from one dozens shops.

According to official sources, teams of federal seed certification raided in Kabirwala, Salarwahan, Multan, Saraysidhu, and Kakarhatta.

The teams allegedly recovered substandard seeds worth lacs of rupees. According to Director Seed Act Enforcement Jan Muhammad, the dealers with substandard seeds would be punished under Act 1976 and 2015. No one can deceive farmers and deprive the from handsome income. Similarly, substandard seed also damage country's economy by reducing production. He added that the teams would continue to conduct raids throughout the country.